Ratings agency DBRS Morningstar confirms 'AAA' rating for US

July 28 (Reuters) - Credit ratings agency DBRS Morningstar confirmed the United States' long-term foreign and local currency – issuer ratings at AAA on Friday, ending months of uncertainty around a potential downgrade.

The ratings agency also confirmed the United States' short-term foreign and local currency – issuer ratings at R-1 (high) and said the trend on all ratings is stable.

Earlier this year, drawn-out negotiations between the White House and Republicans to raise the U.S. debt ceiling limit had prompted several ratings agencies to put multiple U.S. government-linked securities on a .

In May, the agency had put its rating for the United States on review for a downgrade. A potential downgrade would have affected the pricing of trillions of dollars of Treasury debt securities.

DBRS Morningstar said the AAA ratings reflect the United States' "considerable credit strengths" but added it will continue to monitor how political polarization could adversely impact U.S. credit fundamentals over time.

"It is also our assessment that credit risk stemming from debt ceiling negotiations remains very low," DBRS Morningstar added.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

