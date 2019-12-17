Banking

Ratings agencies take UK off downgrade watch after Johnson's win

Contributors
Akshay Balan Reuters
Shubham Kalia Reuters
Rishika Chatterjee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Ratings agencies Standard & Poor's and Fitch scaled back their warnings that Britain might suffer a new credit downgrade, saying Prime Minister Boris Johnson's emphatic election victory last week reduced the risk of a no-deal Brexit next month.

Adds Fitch announcement, background

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Ratings agencies Standard & Poor's and Fitch scaled back their warnings that Britain might suffer a new credit downgrade, saying Prime Minister Boris Johnson's emphatic election victory last week reduced the risk of a no-deal Brexit next month.

S&P raised Britain's outlook to stable from negative while Fitch took the country off its rating watch negative list although it kept its broader outlook at negative.

Johnson won a bigger-than-expected parliamentary majority in last week's election, breaking the deadlock in Westminster over how or even whether to proceed with Brexit. Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union on Jan. 31.

Johnson now plans to pass legislation to prevent the country asking for an extension to a Brexit transition period which is due to expire on Dec. 31, 2020.

Many trade experts say that leaves too little time to hammer out an agreement on future trade ties, raising the prospect of tariffs and other barriers to commerce.

S&P said it expected a no-deal Brexit at the end of next year would be avoided by London asking for more time.

"Despite the government's current stance, we expect that the UK will seek, and the EU will grant, an extension beyond December 2020 to negotiate the future relationship between the two," the ratings agency said.

Fitch said the risk of a "cliff-edge" Brexit at the end of next year had not disappeared.

S&P's sovereign credit ratings for the country stand at AA/A-1+. Fitch affirmed its AA rating.

In November, Moody's downgraded the outlook on Britain's Aa2 rating to negative from stable, saying Brexit had been a catalyst for an erosion in the country's institutional strength.

(Reporting by Akshay Balan, Shubham Kalia and Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru Writing by William Schomberg in London Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((Akshay.Balan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 9300, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular