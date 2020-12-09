Rating agencies warn of rising African debt risks

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The surge in African debt levels in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis is raising the risk of a spate of sovereign defaults and ramping up bad loans on the books of the continent's banks, two top credit rating agencies warned on Wednesday.

Subdued growth and high spending are set to push Sub-Saharan Africa's average debt as a percentage of gross domestic product over 70% next year, a new report from Fitch estimated.

It is expected to reach 127% in Angola, 151% in Cabo Verde, 124% in the Republic of Congo, 110% in Mozambique and 138% in already-defaulted Zambia. While it should fall in most of those countries by 2022, the likes of South Africa, Uganda and Rwanda are expected to see further 10 percentage point rises in their debt levels.

"The surge in Sub-Saharan debt will raise concerns about debt sustainability, liquidity pressures and greater risk of sovereign default," Fitch's report said.

Angola, Republic of Congo, Gabon and Mozambique's lowly 'CCC' credit ratings meant they were at "elevated default risk".

It added that eight countries in the region will need to spend at least 20% of their government revenues just to meet their debt interest payments by 2022. For four countries that ratio will top 30% this year and next year.

A separate report from Moody's also raised concerns about the rising pressure on the African banking system due to the pandemic.

"We expect non-performing loans (NPLs) to potentially double from 2019 levels as payment holidays expire, while increased provisioning needs, reduced business generation, and margin pressure will erode banks' profitability," one of the firm's analysts, Constantinos Kypreos, said.

The sovereign strains were a key issue too as banks' creditworthiness was "inextricably linked" to the financial strength of the government in the country they are based.

In Nigeria, Moody's estimated that problem loans would rise to between 10%-12% of total loans compared to 6% in 2019, though forbearance and restructurings would conceal the full extent of deterioration.

In South Africa it is seen rising to over 7%-8% of loans, in Ghana and Kenya it is already at 15.5% and 13.6% respectively and in Angola it was above 32% at the start of the year.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((marc.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0)20 7513 4042; Reuters Messaging: marc.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net Twitter @marcjonesrtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.