Rathbones Reduces Stake in BH Macro Limited

November 14, 2024 — 10:47 am EST

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

Rathbones Investment Management Ltd has reduced its voting rights in BH Macro Limited from 29.98% to 21.66%, indicating a significant change in their investment position. This shift might interest investors tracking major movements in shareholdings, as it reflects strategic decisions by key financial entities.

