Rathbones, Investec's UK wealth arm to merge in deal valued at 839 mln stg

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - Rathbones RAT.L said on Tuesday it had agreed to merge with the UK wealth business of Investec INVP.L in an all-share deal valuing the latter's business at 839 million pounds ($1.04 billion).

Under the deal, new Rathbones shares would be issued for 100% of Investec Wealth & Investment Limited's shares, the companies said in a joint statement, leaving Investec with an economic interest of 41.25% in the combined company.

The deal excludes excludes Investec Bank (Switzerland) AG and Investec Wealth & Investment International (Pty) Ltd.

($1 = 0.8064 pounds)

(Reporting by Simon Jessop, Editing by Louise Heavens)

