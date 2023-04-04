World Markets

Rathbones, Investec's UK wealth arm to merge in deal valued at 839 mln stg

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 04, 2023 — 02:20 am EDT

Written by Simon Jessop for Reuters ->

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - Rathbones RAT.L said on Tuesday it had agreed to merge with the UK wealth business of Investec INVP.L in an all-share deal valuing the latter's business at 839 million pounds ($1.04 billion).

Under the deal, new Rathbones shares would be issued for 100% of Investec Wealth & Investment Limited's shares, the companies said in a joint statement, leaving Investec with an economic interest of 41.25% in the combined company.

The deal excludes excludes Investec Bank (Switzerland) AG and Investec Wealth & Investment International (Pty) Ltd.

($1 = 0.8064 pounds)

(Reporting by Simon Jessop, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((simon.jessop@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 207 542 5052; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.