Rathbones Group Updates on Total Voting Rights

Rathbones Group PLC has announced its total voting rights, revealing an issued share capital of 91,898,977 Ordinary Shares with voting rights and 17,481,868 Convertible Non-Voting Ordinary Shares as of November 30, 2024. This update is significant for shareholders assessing their investment positions under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

