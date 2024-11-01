Rathbones Group Updates Total Voting Rights

Rathbones Group PLC (GB:RAT) has released an update.

Rathbones Group PLC has announced its total voting rights as of October 31, 2024, with 91.9 million ordinary shares holding voting rights and 17.5 million convertible non-voting shares. This update allows shareholders to assess their influence in the company, crucial for those monitoring their investment stakes.

