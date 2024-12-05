Rathbones Group PLC Allocates Shares to Key Executives

Rathbones Group PLC (GB:RAT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rathbones Group PLC has announced the allocation of ordinary shares to key executives under its Share Incentive Plan. Executives including the CEO, CFO, CRO, and COO have each acquired partnership and matching shares at £16.74 per share. This move aligns with the company’s commitment to incentivize and retain top management.

For further insights into GB:RAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.