Rathbones Group PLC Allocates Shares to Key Executives

December 05, 2024 — 07:47 am EST

Rathbones Group PLC (GB:RAT) has released an update.

Rathbones Group PLC has announced the allocation of ordinary shares to key executives under its Share Incentive Plan. Executives including the CEO, CFO, CRO, and COO have each acquired partnership and matching shares at £16.74 per share. This move aligns with the company’s commitment to incentivize and retain top management.

