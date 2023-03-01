Rathbones Group FY Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Rathbones Group Plc. (RAT.L) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of the company for the twelve months ended 31 December 2022 declined to 48.98 million pounds or 81.6 pence per share from 75.23 million pounds or 129.3 pence per share in the previous year.

Statutory profit before tax for the year declined to 64.1 million pounds from last year's 95.0 million euros. This included planned deferred acquisition and integration costs of £10.0 million relating to Saunderson House, and 3.5 million pounds deferred acquisition costs for Speirs & Jeffrey.

Underlying profit before tax was 97.1 million pounds, a fall of 19.6% in the year, which included 16.3 million pounds of the 40 million pounds planned expenditure on digital strategy which it announced in February 2022.

On an underlying basis, earnings per share were 130.8 pence in 2022, compared to 172.2 pence in 2021.

Net interest income for the year was 18.30 million pounds up from 3.88 million pounds in the previous year. Net fee and commission income was 435.21 million pounds up from 428.63 million pounds last year.

The board recommends a final dividend of 56 pence for 2022, making a total of 84 pence for the year, an increase of 3.7% on 2021. The dividend will be paid on 9 May 2023, subject to shareholder approval at 2023 Annual General Meeting on 4 May 2023.

