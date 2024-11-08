News & Insights

Rathbones Boosts Stake in Celebrus Technologies

November 08, 2024 — 08:17 am EST

D4t4 Solutions (GB:CLBS) has released an update.

Rathbones Investment Management Ltd has increased its voting rights in Celebrus Technologies PLC to 15.03%, crossing the 15% threshold. This acquisition highlights a significant investment move in the UK market, potentially influencing Celebrus’s future strategies and investor interest. Such changes in shareholder composition are keenly observed by market players for potential impacts on stock performance.

