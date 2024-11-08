Rathbones Boosts Stake in Celebrus Technologies

D4t4 Solutions (GB:CLBS) has released an update.

Rathbones Investment Management Ltd has increased its voting rights in Celebrus Technologies PLC to 15.03%, crossing the 15% threshold. This acquisition highlights a significant investment move in the UK market, potentially influencing Celebrus’s future strategies and investor interest. Such changes in shareholder composition are keenly observed by market players for potential impacts on stock performance.

For further insights into GB:CLBS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.