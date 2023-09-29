News & Insights

World Markets

Rathbones appoints new CFO as Investec Wealth integration continues

September 29, 2023 — 02:12 am EDT

Written by Lawrence White for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - British asset manager Rathbones RAT.L said it had appointed Iain Hooley as its chief financial officer, as Jennifer Mathias steps down from the role and the board to take the newly created position of group chief of staff.

Her move will help support the company's acquisition of the UK wealth business of Investec, Rathbones said on Friday.

Rathbones announced the deal in April, in an all-share transaction that valued the Investec unit at 839 million pounds ($1.03 billion), as firms in the high-growth wealth sector look to scale up in the face of higher costs.

Hooley joins from the Investec Wealth side of the deal, where he was finance director for more than a decade and most recently CEO of the UK unit.

($1 = 0.8177 pounds)

(Reporting by Lawrence White Editing by Mark Potter)

((lawrence.white@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 5083; Reuters Messaging: @ReutersLawrence))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.