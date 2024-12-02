Rathbones Adjusts Stake in SDCL Energy Efficiency Trust

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (GB:SEIT) has released an update.

Rathbones Investment Management Ltd has reduced its voting rights in SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc to 10.84% from a previous 11.99%. The change was reported following an acquisition or disposal of voting rights. This adjustment reflects a shift in the investment landscape for those monitoring SDCL’s market position.

