Rathbones Adjusts Stake in SDCL Energy Efficiency Trust

December 02, 2024 — 12:02 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (GB:SEIT) has released an update.

Rathbones Investment Management Ltd has reduced its voting rights in SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc to 10.84% from a previous 11.99%. The change was reported following an acquisition or disposal of voting rights. This adjustment reflects a shift in the investment landscape for those monitoring SDCL’s market position.

