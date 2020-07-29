Rathbone Brothers H1 Pretax Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rathbone Brothers plc (RAT.L) on Wednesday reported profit before tax of 27.3 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2020, up from 20.0 million pounds in the previous-year period. Basic earnings per share were 36.1 pence, up from 25.8 pence last year.

However, underlying profit before tax edged down to 46.0 million pounds from 46.6 million pounds in the previous year. Underlying earnings per share declined to 67.5 pence from 71.4 pence a year ago.

First-half net interest income declined 36.8 percent to 4.80 million pounds from 7.65 million pounds, reflecting UK base rate reductions in March 2020.

Total funds under management and administration were 49.4 billion pounds at 30 June 2020, down 2.0 percent from 50.4 billion pounds at 31 December 2019 and up 0.4 percent from 49.2 billion pounds at 30 June 2019.

The Group maintained its interim dividend at 25 pence, the same as a year ago. The record date will be 4 September 2020 and the dividend will be paid on 6 October 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.