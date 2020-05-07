Rathbone Brothers funds fall by 7.8 bln pounds as at March end

May 7 (Reuters) - Rathbone Brothers RAT.L on Thursday posted a 15.4% slump in funds under management and administration as at March end, due to coronavirus-led selloff in financial markets, but said that the second quarter had started well with strong inflows.

"There remains a great deal of uncertainty around the duration and severity of the pandemic, and we expect that global market conditions will remain volatile and interest rates low," the British wealth manager said.

