Rates should stay unchanged in November, says Polish cbanker

WARSAW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Poland's Monetary Policy Council should leave interest rates unchanged in November, because of uncertainty regarding future inflation and the shape of public finances, rate-setter Ludwik Kotecki told broadcaster Biznes24 on Thursday.

"We don't know about anti-inflation shields and freezing electricity prices ... we still don't know what the shape of public finances will be," Kotecki said.

"With so many unknowns, it is difficult to decide on a clear move. My recommendation is that we should hold off until we know the answers to these questions," he said.

The October elections were won by the ruling Law and Justice party. But the opposition has a majority in the next parliament.

Politicians are waiting for the president's decisions as to whom he will entrust with creating a new government, which will determine decisions regarding economic policy.

In September, the Monetary Policy Council surprised markets by cutting rates by a much larger than expected 75 basis points and in October it cut them by another 25 basis points to 5.75%.

According to the preliminary estimate from the Central Statistical Office, inflation in October dropped to 6.5% from 8.2% in September. The inflation target is 1.5-3.5%.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

((warsaw.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;))

