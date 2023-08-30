Rates On CDs, High-Yield Savings Accounts And MMAs Are Beating Inflation Now–Here’s How To Capitalize

Rates on high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit, or CDs, are beating inflation for the first time in recent memory. Some have reached the 4% to 5% range or beyond, exceeding the annual inflation rate of roughly 3%.

“Now, we have an environment where it actually does pay to save,” says Arijit Roy, executive vice president and head of consumer products at U.S. Bank. “We’re literally paying you to save.”

The best high-yield savings accounts and money market accounts are approaching or even above 5%, while the highest annual percentage yields (APYs) on CDs are even more attractive. Some smaller institutions were offering APYs as high as 7% on short-term CDs as of late August.

Those rates are well above the U.S. inflation rate of 3.2%, as measured by the government’s consumer price index for July.

Why Savings Account Yields Are Higher Than Inflation

The main catalyst for the higher rates on savings accounts and CDs is the Federal Reserve.

The central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee has raised its benchmark federal funds rate 11 times since March 2022. Those actions have indirectly caused the rates on savings accounts to increase. The Fed’s aggressive rate-hiking campaign is largely meant to lower inflation closer to its 2% target, by making borrowing costlier. And it appears to be working.

The inflation rate has dropped sharply from its 9.1% peak last summer, which was a 40-year high. In July 2022, a three-month CD averaged 2.5% and the typical one-year CD was yielding a mere 0.31%, according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank.

Another game-changer for savers this year was the collapse of several regional banks, which led many Americans to move their deposits into larger institutions. In response, some banks began offering eye-popping savings and short-term CD rates to try to capture those funds.

In recent years, “it was completely unheard of to have CDs priced at a rate of a 5% handle,” says Roy. “I’ll call it, ‘the perfect storm’ in how we ended up in the situation we are in today.”

Where High-Yield Savings Rates Are Headed

Rates on money market accounts and CDs are likely to stay elevated for some time largely because Fed leaders have indicated they will continue their efforts to bring down inflation.

“We are prepared to raise rates further if appropriate, and intend to hold policy at a restrictive level until we are confident that inflation is moving sustainably down toward our objective,” said Fed Chair Jerome Powell in a speech at the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, conference on August 25.

Powell has repeatedly suggested at least one additional rate hike could happen this year, which means rates on savings accounts could remain high in the coming months. The Fed will announce its next interest rate decision on September 20.

Tips for Picking a High-Yielding Savings Account

There are many lucrative offers on savings accounts right now, so it’s important to shop around for the best high-yield savings accounts and highest CD rates.

You might find the highest rates through an online bank or local credit union competing with banks in your market; the 7% CD yields seen in August all came from credit unions. But make sure the financial institution where you place your cash is federally insured.

Also, consider your long-term goals for your cash. For example, you might not want to lock your funds into a CD with a term of more than a year if you plan to buy a house and will need a down payment in the coming months. A CD requires you to tie up your money for a set period of time, unlike other savings accounts.

“Think[ing] about when you’re going to spend money and what you’re going to spend that money on is the first step; not just chasing yields because they look better than you’ve seen in a long time,” says Corbin Blackwell, a senior financial planner at Betterment, an investing and saving app.

