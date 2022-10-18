Rates, Loans, Fee Income to Aid Bank OZK's (OZK) Q3 Earnings

Bank OZK OZK is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20, after market close. The overall lending scenario remained impressive in the to-be-reported quarter. Per the Federal Reserve’s latest data, real estate loans (constituting roughly 75% of the company’s total loan balances) witnessed decent improvement.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for average earning assets is pegged at $23.4 billion, suggesting a 1.3% fall on a year-over-year basis.



With the Federal Reserve having increased the interest rates by 150 basis points (bps) during the quarter, OZK’s net interest margin and net interest income (NII) are expected to have been favorably impacted. Also, decent loan growth is liklely to have offered support.



The consensus estimate for NII is $276 million, reflecting a rise of 11.3% from the previous-year quarter’s reported number.

Other Factors & Estimates for Q3

Non-Interest Income: A steady increase in deposits during the third quarter is expected to have led to a rise in service charges on deposit accounts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same of $11.77 million suggests a 5.3% rise from the prior-year quarter.



The consensus estimate for gains on sales of other assets of $1 million suggests a substantial rise from the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68 million for trust income implies a 25.3% plunge.



The consensus estimate for Bank OZK’s total non-interest income of $26.18 million indicates a rise of roughly 1%.



Expenses: OZK’s has been undertaking business restructuring and branch consolidation initiatives. Yet, as the company continues to invest in franchise, technological upgrades and inorganic growth strategy, expenses are expected to have witnessed an uptrend in the third quarter.



Management anticipates additional upward pressure on salaries and benefits costs as the company continues to respond to the ongoing competitive conditions in the labor market, fill currently unfilled positions and add team members to support growth.



Asset Quality: With the rise in loan balance and expectations of economic slowdown due to geopolitical and inflation concerns, Bank OZK is expected to have built reserves in the third quarter.

What the Zacks Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Bank OZK this time around. This is because it has the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or higher.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Bank OZK is +0.21%.



Zacks Rank: Bank OZK currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.18, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure suggests an 18% growth from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.



The consensus estimate for sales of $303.08 million indicates a rise of 10.6%.

