Rates for 30-Year and 15-Year Mortgages Dip Slightly This Week, Says Freddie Mac

After a three-week climb, mortgage rates have slid slightly, according to the latest primary mortgage market survey from Freddie Mac.

As of June 8, the interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.71%, down from 6.79% the previous week, according to the survey report. Last year at this time, the average rate stood at 5.23%.

Meanwhile, the average rate for a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage as of June 8 dipped to 6.07%, down from 6.18% the previous week. A year ago, it stood at 4.38%.

The current 30-year rate represents an increase of almost one and a half percentage points over the past 12 months. Strikingly, the rise in 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage rates was even greater: 1.69 percentage points.

“While elevated rates and other affordability challenges remain, inventory continues to be the biggest obstacle for prospective homebuyers,” Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, said in a news release announcing the new rates.

Figures are taken from conventional mortgage applications sent to lenders across the U.S. and then submitted to Freddie Mac.

Freddie Mac is a government-sponsored enterprise that buys mortgages and packages them as mortgage-backed securities.

Fannie Mae Survey Reveals Pessimism About Mortgage Rates

As they face the existing hurdles of steep mortgage rates and high home prices, would-be homebuyers are somewhat pessimistic about the outlook for future rates and prices.

In Fannie Mae’s monthly National Housing Survey, released June 7, the share of respondents who believe mortgage rates will go down in the next 12 months dropped three percentage points—from 22% to 19%—between April and May. Fully half of the people surveyed in May expect mortgage rates to go up; that’s a three-point increase from April’s 47%.

“Notably, the same factors impacting affordability may also be affecting the perceived ease of getting a mortgage,” Mark Palim, vice president and deputy chief economist, said in a news release. “This was particularly true among renters: 81% believe it would be difficult to get a mortgage today, matching a survey high.”

Homebuying Season Gets Off to Slow Start

High mortgage rates coupled with low housing inventory and economic uncertainty have created a sluggish start to the summer homebuying season, said Bob Broeksmit, president and CEO of the Mortgage Bankers Association, in a statement.

“The labor market continues to be exceptionally strong, which could bring more buyers back into the market once rates move away from their recent highs,” Broeksmit said.

Tips for Homebuyers in 2023

Before you start shopping for a home, it’s important to find a skilled real estate agent and mortgage lender.

You should also:

Do a personal financial assessment to make sure you are looking at homes you can afford.

Review and strengthen your credit score to get the best mortgage terms possible.

Gather lender-required documents ahead of time.

The more prepared you are, the smoother the process will be in purchasing a home.

If the housing market continues to soften, individual sellers might be more willing to negotiate the longer their home sits vacant. You can check the number of days the house has been on the market through its public sales listing online.

Another option is to check new construction projects that have sold few units or none at all. Developers of these new buildings have a limited amount of time to sell the units in order to make a profit, cover building and financing costs and pay vendors for work performed. As with individual sellers, if the home has been sitting vacant for a while, you may find the seller more willing to negotiate.

