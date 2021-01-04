Rates focus helps UBS top 2020 Australian bond table

By John Weavers

MELBOURNE, Jan 4 (IFR) - An extraordinary year for the Australian dollar bond market ended with UBS on top of the 2020 league table, thanks to its long-standing focus on the dominant rates sector, according to Refinitiv data.

The Swiss bank was a lead manager on six of the seven syndicated Treasury bond sales, totalling A$91bn (US$70bn), since the pandemic erupted in March, alongside numerous state issues from New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia and Northern Territory.

Soaring government supply helped UBS secure a 15% share of the A$226.8bn market, excluding securitisations, having been on 41 of 250 trades during calendar year 2020.

Total issuance was well over double the A$94.9bn recorded in 2019, which came from a larger 277 trades.

Traditional frontrunner Australia and New Zealand Banking Group came a close second with a 14.2% market share from 72 transactions, while Westpac and Commonwealth Bank of Australia were third and fourth with 12.5% and 12.2% shares, from 62 tickets apiece.

Citigroup was the second-highest international bank with 29 deals and a 7.4% share, while Deutsche Bank, National Australia Bank, JP Morgan, Bank of America and TD Securities completed Australia’s top 10.

ANZ held top spot in 2019 ahead of Westpac, NAB and CBA. UBS was also the best-placed international bank in that year, followed by TD Securities, Nomura, Deutsche Bank, RBC Capital Markets and HSBC.

NAB MAINTAINS ABS DOMINANCE

NAB led the annual securitisation table once more, having been on an impressive 39 of the 51 transactions totalling A$32.2bn in 2020 for a 23.4% market share.

Westpac was second with a 19% share from 22 deals, boosted by the bank’s self-led A$2.75bn WST 2020-1 RMBS print in January.

CBA, Macquarie and ANZ round off the top five ABS lead managers, with the best-placed international bookrunners being Standard Chartered, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, MUFG and Sumitomo Mitsui in that order.

CITIGROUP TOPS OFFSHORE TABLE

Overseas issuance shrank last year, from US$45.3bn in 2019 to US$39bn, as senior unsecured bank supply dried up due to the Reserve Bank of Australia’s Term Funding Facility which provides lenders with ultra-cheap funding.

Citigroup headed the table once more having been on 19 of last year’s 52 foreign currency tickets for a 13.8% share.

HSBC helped 21 Australian issuers access public overseas markets for an 11.1% share and second place.

Next came Bank of America, JP Morgan and ANZ with 10.6%, 8.2% and 6% of 2020's offshore bond business, respectively.

Goldman Sachs, RBC Capital Markets, Westpac, CBA and BNP Paribas held the 6th to 10th positions.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((john.weavers@refinitiv.com; +0434 600 950))