Rate-slashing Turkey set to keep blazing trail among EMs

ANKARA, March 30 (Reuters) - Turkey is set to keep cutting interest rates to limit the economic impact of a surge in coronavirus cases at home and abroad, leading a monetary easing charge among emerging markets (EMs), comments from central bankers and a top ratings agency show.

Stimulus provided by the Turkish central bank has far outstripped that of its EM peers over the last year, in which the policy rate has plunged to 9.75% from 24% in July.

The aggressive monetary easing was at first meant to drive a recovery from a recession on the heels of a 2018 currency crisis. But since the latest 100 basis-point cut in mid-March that drive has been transformed into establishing a bulwark against the shock of the pandemic.

Since the latest cut, Turkey's economy has come to a virtual standstill under a voluntary quarantine, with confirmed cases of the virus rising sharply to near 10,000 with 131 dead.

In recent days the central bank's governor and a deputy have stressed publicly that they can act quickly and strongly to further backstop financial markets and the economy, which economists think could tip into another recession through mid-year.

"There are signs that absent further currency pressure, the central bank sees room for another sizeable rate cut which risks greater market volatility," said Doug Winslow, primary analyst on Turkey and director of the Sovereign Group at Fitch Ratings, in London.

Analysts say a cut of up to 100 basis points in April is on the table if the Turkish lira holds relatively steady. It has fallen 8% so far this year but remains among the most durable compared with EM peers such as the Mexican peso, Russian rouble and South African rand, which have fallen more in higher volatility.

Turkey's already negative real interest rates, relatively large external financing requirements and the central bank's weak credibility should limit any easing, Winslow said. He predicted a "sharp" economic contraction in the second quarter followed by perhaps some normalisation in the third.

However a Turkish official told Reuters the bank will "no doubt" continue to take precautionary measures as needed. "Incentives will only be implemented once the social measures are loosened," the official said, requesting anonymity.

THIN BUFFER

Alongside the government's $16 billion fiscal support package, the central bank's monetary support has included looser reserve requirements and cheap lira liquidity for banks.

The bank is already providing funding CBTWACF= at an average cost of 9.24%, well below the benchmark TRINT=ECI one-week repo rate.

These emergency moves have helped slice $10 billion from the bank's gross foreign-exchange reserves in one week, denting the country's crisis buffer that has eroded since early 2019 when state banks began selling dollars to stabilize the lira.

The interventions have squeezed out foreign investors, leaving their stake in Turkish debt below 7%, a record low, according to Deutsche Bank economists. An exodus of funds has marked the weakest start of the year for Turkey ever, they said.

Central Bank Governor Murat Uysal said the measures taken would limit the epidemic's impact. Depending on the data and news flow, the bank "will use all its policy instruments strongly...for the efficient functioning of the financial markets and transfer mechanism," he added on Twitter last week.

Goldman Sachs economists are among those to write down their year-end Turkish rate forecasts to 8% from 11% before the coronavirus spread pushed the global economy to the verge of recession.

The central bank's next policy meeting is set for April 22.

