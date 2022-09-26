Rate hikes needed to tame high inflation in Canada, says central bank governor

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Inflation is too high and the Bank of Canada needs to lift interest rates to slow spending and give the economy time to catch up, Governor Tiff Macklem said on Monday.

"It is important that we get inflation back down so Canadians can plan their spending and their saving and they don't get surprised by big changes in their cost of living," Macklem said in a video posted on the central bank's Twitter page.

"It is by raising interest rates that we're going to slow spending in the economy, give the economy time to catch up and take the steam out of inflation," he said, echoing remarks made in speeches following a rate decision earlier this month.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.