Rate hikes may be considered if CPI decline slows - Polish policymaker

Adds quotes, details

WARSAW, May 18 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank may have to consider hiking interest rates if the current trend of declining inflation were to reverse or see a significant slowdown, policymaker Ludwik Kotecki said on Thursday.

This is possible, Kotecki added, given plans by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party to increase child benefit payments. PiS, which faces an autumn election, aims to raise payments to 800 zlotys ($193) per child from 500 zlotys from 2024.

"This is an additional boost to demand... (which) can generate up to two additional percentage points of inflation...," Kotecki said in an interview with wp.pl web portal.

The Polish central bank last hiked the main interest rate last September, to 6.75%. Inflation eased to 14.7% in April from 16.1% in March and the central bank expects it to fall into single digits by the end of the year.

"We knew from the March inflation projection that with interest rates staying constant... inflation will not reach the target in 2025. Now it will be even more the case. This means that... we should not count on (rate) cuts until at least the end of 2025," Kotecki added.

($1 = 4.1422 zlotys)

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Koper Editing by Gareth Jones)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.