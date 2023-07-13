Rate Hike or Rate Pause? We Asked Experts Why Central Banks Are so Divided

Market participants branded June as an important moment for central banking. During the month, the Bank of England (BOE) surprised markets with a 50 basis point hike. The European Central Bank (ECB) also raised rates and signaled that more hikes are coming. Central banks in Australia, Canada, Norway and Switzerland also tightened. Even Turkey shifted away from their previously bewildering stance and rose rates sharply.

In contrast, the Federal Reserve (Fed) opted to keep the federal funds rate steady, even though the move was regarded as a “hawkish pause." Other pockets of the global economy, especially in Asia, find themselves in a different stage of the cycle, as both China and Japan experience conditions that favor easy monetary policies.

Such divergent approaches not only make up for a confusing landscape. Recent policy mistakes and the widespread chagrin caused by elevated prices and painful mortgage rates also put the credibility and the autonomy of central banks into the limelight.

To unpack the key drivers behind different policy approaches and the prospects of maintaining the independence of central banks, we reached out to three experts to unpack these two themes for us:

Bruce Liegel, former macro fund manager at Millennium, and author of the monthly research series Global Macro Playbook. Marco Santanché, former strategist at Credit Suisse, and author of the monthly research series Quant Evolution. Dr. Peter Westaway, former policy advisor at the Bank of England and chief economist at Vanguard Europe, and author of the monthly research series European Market Narratives.

Policy Responses from the Three Major Central Banks

Hedder: Can you unpack how the Fed, ECB and BOE are currently approaching their interest rate decisions?

Liegel: The Fed started its rate hiking cycle well before most European central banks and is closer to completion.

That being said, inflation is getting quite sticky and elevated in the UK, forcing the BOE to take on a more aggressive posture.

The ECB has indicated that it is not close to completion. The market is pricing in two to three more hikes for the remainder of 2023, while the Fed indicated that there may be one or two more hikes remaining in this cycle.

The US policymakers also indicated that they don’t see any potential rate cuts until 2025, at the earliest.

Santanché: Inflation is keeping the US and the EU in tightening mode.

The Fed officials expect rates to move higher, as they are still concerned with bank failures and economic data, including inflation. The ECB is even clearer in signaling a hike in July. The BOE is also aligned with them – if not more aggressive – with additional hikes until the end of 2023, as UK inflation data has exceeded market expectations throughout the year.

Westaway: Inflation has risen to Seventies-like levels, and we have seen a sequence of interest rate hikes aimed at curbing it. The Fed’s approach differs from that of the ECB in that, in the US, it is believed that the number of interest rate hikes is just about done. The ECB, on the other hand, is in a different position as its policymakers are highly concerned about the potential for inflation to become entrenched and lead to a rise in inflation expectations.

Key Drivers Behind Different Approaches

Hedder: Central banks across the world are currently divided. Some elected to continue hiking rates, while others opted for a pause. What are the key drivers behind this split?

Liegel: If you look at the rest of the world, the Turkish monetary policy took a sharp turn higher in June when the central bank hiked rates from 8.5% to 15% to fight runaway inflation.

Central banks in Australia and Canada have also taken a more hawkish stance recently and have surprised the market with their hikes. Both central banks were thought to be close to completion, but the market has now priced in 1 or 2 possible hikes for 2023.

Strong economic data and sticky inflation were the main arguments for their continued tightening.

Santanché: We do see some countries behaving differently. In China, the PBOC cut rates in June and is now loosening, in order to support the economy. In Japan, there will likely be no intervention on rates, and monetary easing will continue.

Different economic situations translate into differences across central bank strategies. Countries experiencing growth can afford additional rate hikes. Import and export prices, along with currency strength and household spending, also contribute to these differences.

Westaway: The key driver behind the different responses of central banks is the degree to which the inflation shock is driven by demand-side considerations, as is the case in the US and Canada, or by a large supply-side shock to costs which has a tendency to be more persistent, while the effect of the shock is still present in headline inflation rates (in the UK, the eurozone, Switzerland and Norway).

Once the direct impact of high commodity prices and food prices starts to drop out of the headline rate, we might expect to see core inflation begin to fall back too.

But until that happens, those central banks are reluctant to send a signal that they are relaxed about the risk of inflation becoming entrenched and causing inflation expectations to ratchet upwards.

Central Bank Autonomy

Hedder: Do you see any risks to the autonomy of central banks?

Liegel: Not in the short term, but central banks have made major policy mistakes over the past 5 years, if not 25 years, which will put them at more risk.

Santanché: This is exactly the risk that the Swiss National Bank pointed out last October. Price stability can only be achieved with an independent monetary policy – without political pressure on the central bank – but the tie between fiscal and monetary policy strengthened during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Westaway: I see a risk that the inability of central banks to keep inflation under control in the face of huge price shocks may undermine the case for central bank independence. We might also see suggestions that inflation targets should be changed (made higher most likely) to the ultimate detriment of overall central bank credibility. At a time when populist policies are on the rise, central banks make an easy scapegoat for politicians.

Conclusion

To conclude, there are many variables behind the differences in central bank policy responses. However, the main drivers include:

Differences in growth, recovery and economic strength

Different inflation levels

Divergent causes of inflation (i.e. demand pull or cost shock).

As central banks balance these, they necessarily need to take different monetary policy routes.

Finally, central banks may not face an imminent risk in respect of their autonomy. However, political pressure in the face of elevated prices may ultimately put a strain on their institutional independence.

