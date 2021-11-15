Rate hike more likely than not, Polish c.bank governor says

WARSAW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Rates are more likely to be hiked than remain flat, Poland's Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski said, according to a Polish state news agency (PAP) report published Monday.

"Today, I can say that, if the incoming data confirms our current assessment of the economic situation, the likelihood of further adjustment of rates is higher than of keeping them at the current level," Glapinski told PAP.

He added, though, that the outlook may change and that many risks remain at play.

