Rate Drop Causing REIT Pop

The drop in interest rates last month contributed to an over 3% rise in the FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs Index, continuing a strong upward trend since October 2023, pushing growth to nearly 40%. In the third quarter, the index saw a notable 16.8% return, outperforming broader stock indices.

Gains were broad, led by data centers, specialty, and office REITs, though residential REITs slightly declined. The shift in rates is also expected to bridge the gap between public and private real estate markets, potentially revitalizing commercial real estate investment.

Active REIT managers have adjusted sector allocations, with healthcare, data centers, and telecommunications seeing increased interest. With REITs benefiting from strong balance sheets and attractive debt rates, the outlook for continued growth and activity remains positive for the coming quarters.

Finsum: We think gains are more likely to be robust in residential REITs because they are less dependent on work policies and labor market conditions.

real estate

rates

real assets

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.