News & Insights

Personal Finance

Rate Drop Causing REIT Pop

October 11, 2024 — 03:25 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Rate Drop Causing REIT Pop

The drop in interest rates last month contributed to an over 3% rise in the FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs Index, continuing a strong upward trend since October 2023, pushing growth to nearly 40%. In the third quarter, the index saw a notable 16.8% return, outperforming broader stock indices. 

 

Gains were broad, led by data centers, specialty, and office REITs, though residential REITs slightly declined. The shift in rates is also expected to bridge the gap between public and private real estate markets, potentially revitalizing commercial real estate investment. 

 

Active REIT managers have adjusted sector allocations, with healthcare, data centers, and telecommunications seeing increased interest. With REITs benefiting from strong balance sheets and attractive debt rates, the outlook for continued growth and activity remains positive for the coming quarters.

Finsum: We think gains are more likely to be robust in residential REITs because they are less dependent on work policies and labor market conditions.

  • real estate
  • rates
  • real assets

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.