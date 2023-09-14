News & Insights

Markets
KBH

Rate Decision, Manufacturing Data Coming Next Week

September 14, 2023 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by fhorner@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

The Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision next week, with manufacturing and services data to follow. Quarterly reports from Autozone (AZO), Darden Restaurants (DRI), FedEx (FDX), General Mills (GIS), KB Home (KBH), and Stitch Fix (SFIX) will be out as well.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, September 18 features the home builder confidence index.

Housing starts and building permits are on tap for Tuesday, September 19.

The Federal Reserve's interest rate decision is scheduled for Wednesday, September 20, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell set to hold a press conference immediately after.

Jobless data comes out on Thursday, September 21, in addition to the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey, current account deficit, leading economic indicators, and existing home sales.

Friday, September 22 brings the S&P flash U.S. services and manufacturing purchasing managers' indexes (PMI).

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KBH
AZO
SFIX
DRI
FDX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.