Rate Decision, Manufacturing Data Coming Next Week

The Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision next week, with manufacturing and services data to follow. Quarterly reports from Autozone (AZO), Darden Restaurants (DRI), FedEx (FDX), General Mills (GIS), KB Home (KBH), and Stitch Fix (SFIX) will be out as well.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, September 18 features the home builder confidence index.

Housing starts and building permits are on tap for Tuesday, September 19.

The Federal Reserve's interest rate decision is scheduled for Wednesday, September 20, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell set to hold a press conference immediately after.

Jobless data comes out on Thursday, September 21, in addition to the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey, current account deficit, leading economic indicators, and existing home sales.

Friday, September 22 brings the S&P flash U.S. services and manufacturing purchasing managers' indexes (PMI).

