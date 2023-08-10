Rate cuts in Poland would harm the economy - central banker Tyrowicz

Adds details

WARSAW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Inflation in Poland is still high and talking about interest rate cuts is harmful to the economy, Joanna Tyrowicz, a member of the Monetary Policy Council (MPC), said on TOK FM radio on Thursday.

Officially drawing a line under the tightening cycle the National Bank of Poland (NBP) started in 2021, Governor Adam Glapinski said in July that there could be a rate cut in September if inflation falls to single digits.

"All talk about rate cuts is harmful to the economy today, (...) we are harming the economy this way," Tyrowicz said.

In her opinion the central bank's inflation projections indicate that inflation is "less and less" heading towards the inflation target, wages are getting higher and the economy is improving.

"So if we look at it from this perspective, it ... indicates that monetary policy in Poland is not restrictive enough," Tyrowicz told the radio channel.

Tyrowicz is a hawkish member of the MPC, and in June she said that the preferred level for interest rates is around 7.75-8%.

Poland's main interest rate has been on hold at 6.75% since last September, and with inflation having fallen to 10.8% in July from a peak of 18.4% in February, the market focus has been on when the first rate cut will come.

The central bank's inflation target is 2.5% plus/minus one percentage point.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((warsaw.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com))

