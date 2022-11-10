US Markets

Rate cuts from June would be compatible with Brazil cenbank's target, official says

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

November 10, 2022 — 07:22 am EST

Written by Isabel Versiani for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank believes rate cuts from June 2023 would be compatible with bringing inflation in line with its target in 2024 based on market forecasts, the bank's director of international affairs, Fernanda Guardado, said on Thursday.

She warned, however, that uncertainties have reduced confidence regarding longer-term inflation projections while speaking at an event promoted by UBS Brasil.

