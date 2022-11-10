Rate cuts from June would be compatible with Brazil cenbank's target, official says

BRASILIA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank believes rate cuts from June 2023 would be compatible with bringing inflation in line with its target in 2024 based on market forecasts, the bank's director of international affairs, Fernanda Guardado, said on Thursday.

She warned, however, that uncertainties have reduced confidence regarding longer-term inflation projections while speaking at an event promoted by UBS Brasil.

(Reporting by Isabel Versiani; Writing by Marcela Ayres Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.