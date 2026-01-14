Raspberry Pi Holdings (LSE:RPI) Price Target Decreased by 13.10% to 428.40

The average one-year price target for Raspberry Pi Holdings (LSE:RPI) has been revised to 428.40 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 13.10% from the prior estimate of 493.00 GBX dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 383.80 GBX to a high of 483.00 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.95% from the latest reported closing price of 283.80 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Raspberry Pi Holdings. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPI is 0.18%, an increase of 2.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 5,236K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ROBO - ROBO Global(R) Robotics and Automation Index ETF holds 1,623K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,581K shares , representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPI by 19.98% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 746K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 765K shares , representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPI by 16.67% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 655K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 648K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPI by 12.33% over the last quarter.

THNQ - ROBO Global(R) Artificial Intelligence ETF holds 552K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 404K shares , representing an increase of 26.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPI by 4.07% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 439K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 507K shares , representing a decrease of 15.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPI by 21.00% over the last quarter.

