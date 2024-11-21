RAS Technology Reports Successful AGM Resolutions

RAS Technology Holdings Limited (AU:RTH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

RAS Technology Holdings Limited announced that all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, including the re-election of director Gary Crispe and the approval of long-term incentive plans. This demonstrates strong shareholder support and positions the company well for future growth in the racing and wagering industry.

For further insights into AU:RTH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.