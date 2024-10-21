RAS Technology Holdings Schedules 2024 Annual Meeting

RAS Technology Holdings Limited (AU:RTH) has released an update.

RAS Technology Holdings Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting for November 22 in Kingston, ACT, emphasizing the importance of proxy voting ahead of the meeting. Shareholders can access the meeting details online and are encouraged to lodge their votes by November 20. The company appreciates the ongoing support from its investors.

