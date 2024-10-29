News & Insights

RAS Technology Holdings to Quote New Securities on ASX

October 29, 2024

RAS Technology Holdings Limited (AU:RTH) has released an update.

RAS Technology Holdings Limited has announced the upcoming quotation of 60,147 new fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move follows the easing of restrictions on previously issued securities under an employee incentive scheme. Investors may find this development significant as it reflects the company’s ongoing strategies for growth and employee engagement.

