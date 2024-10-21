RAS Technology Holdings Prepares for Key AGM Discussions

RAS Technology Holdings Limited (AU:RTH) has released an update.

RAS Technology Holdings Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 22, 2024, where shareholders will discuss significant matters including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of Mr. Gary Crispe as a director. Additionally, the meeting will address the ratification of a prior issue of placement shares to a strategic investor. Shareholders are encouraged to engage by submitting proxy forms in advance of the meeting.

