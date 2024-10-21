News & Insights

Stocks

RAS Technology Holdings Prepares for Key AGM Discussions

October 21, 2024 — 10:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

RAS Technology Holdings Limited (AU:RTH) has released an update.

RAS Technology Holdings Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 22, 2024, where shareholders will discuss significant matters including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of Mr. Gary Crispe as a director. Additionally, the meeting will address the ratification of a prior issue of placement shares to a strategic investor. Shareholders are encouraged to engage by submitting proxy forms in advance of the meeting.

For further insights into AU:RTH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.