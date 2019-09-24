RARX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RARX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.09, changing hands as low as $23.76 per share. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RARX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RARX's low point in its 52 week range is $11.2713 per share, with $36.9632 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.77.

