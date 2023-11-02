Rarible Launches RaribleX: A Marketplace-As-A-Service Product To Bring NFTs To The Masses

Rarible announced the launch of RaribleX on Wednesday, an NFT marketplace solution meant to empower consumer brands and developers in Web2 and Web3 with a turnkey solution that helps them launch and grow digital communities through NFTs.

Alex Salnikov, co-founder of Rarible, told Benzinga: "This is a big day for Rarible, two years in the making today. We have launched Rarible X – a marketplace as-a-service product for the future of NFT use cases. We are helping brands, communities, and artists create a fully branded marketplace experience with custom search and UX. Mattel, Animoca, and McFarlane will be among the first users."

Salnikov will speak at Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets conference on Nov. 14.

Rarible sees this as a way to bring the masses to Web3, commenting on Twitter (X): "We're busy onboarding the masses...with a product over two years in the making. Introducing RaribleX."

Rarible launched in 2020, so this product has been on its roadmap for most of its history. In their press release, Rarible focuses not on the meteoric rise and subsequent fall in art and collectible NFTs, but points to the creation of very engaged online communities as the real innovation, especially for brands.

"Since their record growth in 2021, NFTs continue to connect thousands of individuals across distinct, vibrant communities while attracting billions in trading volume across countless blockchain protocols. While some brands like Nike, Gucci, and Starbucks have already begun exploring how NFT technology can deepen brand loyalty and community engagement, many other brands and web3 ecosystems are just beginning to explore the possibilities of NFTs," Rarible stated.

"RaribleX aims to make navigating the world of NFTs as seamless as possible for brands, creators, developers, and their respective audiences," the company added.

RaribleX is meant to reduce friction in launching an NFT or a secondary NFT marketplace with some specific tools that include:

A launchpad for distribution that includes Open Edition drops, auctions, and an array of minting mechanics. Access to Rarible's aggregated listing from multiple chains and marketplaces, which helps power new secondary NFT marketplaces. Custom control over fees and the ability to enforce creator royalties. The ability to customize the branding of your interface. Integration with MetaMask and Coinbase on Ethereum and Polygon. Credit card checkout options -- ideal for attracting people outside the Web3 space.

Rarible highlighted its work with intellectual property (IP) such as Smurfs, Barbie, and DC Comics and said it is looking to support all brands and creators with growth in Web3 through RaribleX.

"The next bull run is already cooking behind the scenes, and it is being driven by innovative consumer brands that are creating next-level online experiences for their communities," Rarible said on Twitter (X). "We are making these solutions available to the market to facilitate the next cycle of web3 adoption."

Other NFT marketplaces, including OpenSea, provide open-source APIs, but Rarible feels confident they are offering an alternative that will empower people in and out of the Web3 space without the need for custom coding.

Salnikov said, "We walked for four years so that you can sprint. RaribleX is the culmination of years of learning, building, and evolving, and we're thrilled to usher in this new chapter for NFTs and the wider web3 universe."

