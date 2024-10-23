News & Insights

RareX Limited Secures Tax Refund for R&D Boost

October 23, 2024

RareX Limited (AU:REE) has released an update.

RareX Limited has received an $827,000 tax refund for its research and development at the Cummins Range project, a major rare earth and phosphate site in Australia. This financial boost supports the company’s efforts to develop a low-cost startup phase, enhancing its position in the critical minerals market. With this funding, RareX plans to advance engineering at Cummins Range and explore new opportunities both domestically and internationally.

