RareX Limited Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

November 29, 2024 — 05:57 am EST

RareX Limited (AU:REE) has released an update.

RareX Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of Shaun Hardcastle as Director and the approval of a 7.1A Placement Facility. The meeting also approved the issuance of director options, reflecting strong support from shareholders for the company’s strategic direction.

