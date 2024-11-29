RareX Limited Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

RareX Limited (AU:REE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

RareX Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of Shaun Hardcastle as Director and the approval of a 7.1A Placement Facility. The meeting also approved the issuance of director options, reflecting strong support from shareholders for the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:REE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.