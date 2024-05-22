News & Insights

Stocks

RareX Limited Secures Major Niobium Project

May 22, 2024 — 09:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

RareX Limited (AU:REE) has released an update.

RareX Limited has expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of a district-scale niobium project in East Yilgarn, WA, touting historical drillings that show high niobium assays. The company has also completed a successful A$1.5M capital raise to fund the targeted exploration program for this project. The acquisition is set to complement RareX’s existing critical metals projects and leverage extensive geological data for the development of niobium and rare earth elements.

For further insights into AU:REE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.