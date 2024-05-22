RareX Limited Secures Major Niobium Project

RareX Limited (AU:REE) has released an update.

RareX Limited has expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of a district-scale niobium project in East Yilgarn, WA, touting historical drillings that show high niobium assays. The company has also completed a successful A$1.5M capital raise to fund the targeted exploration program for this project. The acquisition is set to complement RareX’s existing critical metals projects and leverage extensive geological data for the development of niobium and rare earth elements.

