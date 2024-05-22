RareX Limited Plans New Share Issuance

RareX Limited (AU:REE) has released an update.

RareX Limited has announced a new securities issuance, proposing to issue a maximum of 9,816,406 fully paid ordinary shares under the code REE, with the planned issue date set for 23rd May 2024. This move is intended to raise capital, and if approved by the ASX, will see the new shares quoted on a deferred settlement basis in accordance with ASX Listing Rules.

