News & Insights

Stocks

RareX Limited Plans New Share Issuance

May 22, 2024 — 09:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

RareX Limited (AU:REE) has released an update.

RareX Limited has announced a new securities issuance, proposing to issue a maximum of 9,816,406 fully paid ordinary shares under the code REE, with the planned issue date set for 23rd May 2024. This move is intended to raise capital, and if approved by the ASX, will see the new shares quoted on a deferred settlement basis in accordance with ASX Listing Rules.

For further insights into AU:REE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.