RareX Limited Plans Major Securities Issue

May 22, 2024 — 09:18 pm EDT

RareX Limited (AU:REE) has released an update.

RareX Limited has announced a new proposal to issue a total of 96,428,571 ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX code REE, with the proposed issue date set for 31st May 2024. This strategic move aims to raise capital through a placement or other issuance type, as detailed in their recent announcement to the ASX.

