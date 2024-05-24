News & Insights

RareX Limited Expands Share Capital and Advances Projects

May 24, 2024 — 12:27 am EDT

RareX Limited (AU:REE) has released an update.

RareX Limited has announced the issuance of 10,316,406 new ordinary shares and confirms compliance with the Corporations Act, with no ‘excluded information’ pending. The company specializes in rare earths and niobium, with a focus on the Khaleesi Project and the advanced Cummins Range Project. RareX is also advancing its portfolio and maintains investments in several other mining companies.

