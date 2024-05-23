RareX Limited Expands Securities Offering

RareX Limited (AU:REE) has released an update.

RareX Limited has announced the application for quotation of 9,816,406 new fully paid ordinary shares under the ASX security code REE, with the issue date set for May 23, 2024. This move indicates an expansion of the company’s securities in the Australian financial market, a point of interest for investors monitoring stock activities.

