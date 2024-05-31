RareX Limited Expands ASX Offerings

RareX Limited (AU:REE) has released an update.

RareX Limited has announced a new securities quotation application for a total of 96,428,571 ordinary fully paid shares under the ASX security code REE, with an issue date of May 31, 2024. This move indicates the company’s expansion of its financial instruments available to investors on the Australian Securities Exchange.

