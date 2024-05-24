RareX Limited Applies for New Securities Quotation

RareX Limited (AU:REE) has released an update.

RareX Limited has announced a new securities quotation with the application for 500,000 ordinary fully paid shares under the ASX security code REE, dated May 24, 2024. The application follows the company’s compliance with the ASX Listing Rules, signifying a potential expansion in the company’s capital structure and investment opportunities for shareholders.

For further insights into AU:REE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.