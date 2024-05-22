RareX Limited Announces New Share Issue

RareX Limited (AU:REE) has released an update.

RareX Limited has announced a new securities issue, proposing the issuance of 10,714,286 ordinary fully paid shares under the code REE, with the proposed issue date set for 26th July 2024. This move by RareX is set to attract attention from investors seeking to engage with the company’s growth strategy.

