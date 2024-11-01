RareX Limited Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

RareX Limited (AU:REE) has released an update.

RareX Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 29, 2024, in Subiaco, Western Australia. Key agenda items include reviewing the company’s annual report and considering the re-election of Director Shaun Hardcastle. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and lodge their proxy forms for voting.

For further insights into AU:REE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.