RareX Limited Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

November 01, 2024 — 04:37 am EDT

RareX Limited (AU:REE) has released an update.

RareX Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 29, 2024, in Subiaco, Western Australia. Key agenda items include reviewing the company’s annual report and considering the re-election of Director Shaun Hardcastle. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and lodge their proxy forms for voting.

