RARE's GTX-102 Gets FDA's Breakthrough Status for Angelman Syndrome

Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals RARE announced that the FDA has granted the Breakthrough Therapy designation to its investigational antisense oligonucleotide therapy, GTX-102 (apazunersen), to treat Angelman syndrome (AS).

Benefits of the FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy Designation Grant

The FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy designation is a process that speeds up the development and review of drugs for serious or life-threatening conditions. This designation is granted when early clinical evidence suggests the drug may significantly improve over existing treatments on one or more important clinical measures. Drugs with this designation receive more intensive guidance and organizational support from senior FDA managers.

The FDA’s decision is supported by early clinical data, including results from a phase I/II study involving 74 AS patients aged 4 to 17 with a complete maternal UBE3A gene deletion. The study showed that participants experienced consistent developmental progress with rapid, sustained and ongoing improvements across multiple symptom areas during up to three years of treatment.

AS is a rare neurogenetic disorder that affects around 60,000 people in accessible markets and leads to severe developmental challenges, including cognitive and motor impairments, speech loss, balance issues, seizures, anxiety, and sleep disturbances, taking a severe toll on the quality of life. Current treatment options for AS are limited, with no approved therapies.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals is currently enrolling patients in the phase III Aspire study, evaluating AS patients with a genetically confirmed diagnosis of full maternal UBE3A gene deletion. The company also plans to initiate a phase II/III clinical study named Aurora to evaluate the safety and efficacy of GTX-102 for treating other AS genotypes in other patient age groups. This additional study aims to enable treatment for a broader range of AS patients and is expected to be initiated in the second half of 2025.

Other Key Clinical Programs in RARE’s Pipeline

Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals has several other interesting gene therapy candidates in its pipeline. RARE and its partner, Mereo BioPharma, are jointly developing UX143 (setrusumab) monoclonal antibody forpediatric and young adult patients with osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) in two late-stage studies, Orbit and Cosmic. In October 2024, the FDA granted the Breakthrough Therapy designation to UX143 for the OI indication.

The company is also evaluating UX701, an investigational AAV9 gene therapy, in a phase I/II/III Cyprus2+ study to treat Wilson disease. In 2024, Ultragenyx announced that the phase III GlucoGene study (NCT05139316), evaluating its investigational AAV8 gene therapy, DTX401, to treat glycogen storage disease type Ia patients aged eight years and older, achieved its primary endpoint with statistical significance. The GlucoGene study also met its key secondary endpoints. The next step for the company involves discussing these results with regulatory authorities to support a marketing application soon.

A regulatory application, seeking the FDA approval of UX111, an AAV gene therapy candidate being developed for the treatment of patients with Sanfilippo syndrome type A, is currently under Priority Review. A final decision is expected on Aug. 18, 2025.

