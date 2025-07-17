$RARE stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RARE stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $38,450,879 of trading volume.

$RARE Insider Trading Activity

$RARE insiders have traded $RARE stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RARE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EMIL D KAKKIS (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 98,434 shares for an estimated $4,153,571 .

. KARAH HERDMAN PARSCHAUER (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,836 shares for an estimated $669,040 .

. ERIK HARRIS (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold 15,103 shares for an estimated $635,836

JOHN RICHARD PINION (See Remarks) sold 14,439 shares for an estimated $607,881

ERIC CROMBEZ (EVP and Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,707 shares for an estimated $405,485 .

. THOMAS RICHARD KASSBERG (CBO & EVP) sold 6,028 shares for an estimated $253,778

CORAZON (CORSEE) D. SANDERS sold 2,405 shares for an estimated $89,922

HOWARD HORN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,785 shares for an estimated $72,114

THEODORE ALAN HUIZENGA (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 967 shares for an estimated $40,710

$RARE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $RARE stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RARE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RARE in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/14/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/20/2025

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/27/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/17/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/26/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/18/2025

$RARE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RARE recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $RARE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeffrey Hung from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $55.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Laura Chico from Wedbush set a target price of $34.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Tiago Fauth from Wells Fargo set a target price of $65.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Debjit Chattopadhyay from Guggenheim set a target price of $64.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Sami Corwin from William Blair set a target price of $65.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Anupam Rama from JP Morgan set a target price of $117.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Allison Bratzel from Piper Sandler set a target price of $115.0 on 03/17/2025

