News & Insights

Oil
VLO

Rare shipment of West African Lokele crude oil heads to US refiner

January 30, 2024 — 11:59 am EST

Written by Arathy Somasekhar for Reuters ->

By Arathy Somasekhar

HOUSTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - A rare shipment of West African Lokele crude oil landed at a Valero Energy VLO.N U.S. Gulf Coast refinery this month, ship tracking data showed.

Valero's import comes as attacks on shipping along the Red Sea by Yemeni Houthi militants have made West African crude more attractive.

Tanker Claret Prince carried about 650,000 barrels of heavy sweet Lokele from a floating storage platform near Cameroon to Valero's Meraux refinery in Louisiana, discharging the oil late last week, according to financial firm LSEG and Kpler ship tracking data.

The shipment was the first Lokele arrival in at least a year, according to U.S. customs data. About 70% of Lokele crude typically flows to Europe with Asian buyers taking the rest.

Valero did not respond to a request for comment.

The company said in a conference call last week, that while it does not run much Middle Eastern crude, higher freight rates were impacting its business.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston)

((arathy.s@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 610 7346; Twitter: @ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

OilUS MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VLO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.