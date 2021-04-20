US Markets

Rare sales of Ukrainian rapeseed made to Canada – traders

Traders have sold two shipments of Ukrainian rapeseed this month to Canadian buyers, a highly unusual trade that indicates the impact of spiking global oilseed demand, market sources said.

KYIV, April 20 (Reuters)

Sales were made from Ukraine’s 2021 harvest for August shipment, with two shipments each of up to 30,000 tonnes spoken of, traders said.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kyiv, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, editing by Louise Heavens)

